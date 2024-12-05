Golf course near Las Vegas airport temporarily closes

Harry Reid International Airport officials acknowledged that the nine-hole Las Vegas Golf Center had terminated its lease.

The Las Vegas Golf Center, a nine-hole lighted golf course on 65 acres owned by Harry Reid International Airport, has canceled its lease with the airport and has shut down operations.

But officials at the golf course say they expect to reopen with a new operator within a few weeks.

An airport spokeswoman said a request for proposals would be issued for a new tenant.

The Robert Cupp-designed par-3 course has holes ranging from 110 to 185 yards, along with a two-tiered, 113-stall driving range and a Rockstar-branded bar with televisions and live music.

The golf center formerly was home to the TaylorMade Golf Experience and the Callaway Golf Center.

The airport acquired the land at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road in 2023 for $135 million. The acreage, previously owned by Urban Land Investment, falls within the airport’s runway protection zone.

Airport officials have discussed developing one of two multimodal centers in a massive airport expansion and modernization project farther south of the golf course near Hidden Well Road.

The 13-member Airline Airport Affairs Committee is expected to meet Tuesday in Las Vegas to hear from airport administrators about the multibillion-dollar project that would expand Reid’s Terminal 1 from 39 to 65 gates in an effort to smooth operations.

