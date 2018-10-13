Tourism

Hawaiian Airlines CEO confident carrier can compete with Southwest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2018 - 6:50 pm
 

Hawaiian Airlines isn’t worried about new competition on the horizon from the busiest commercial air carrier at McCarran International Airport.

The new president and CEO of Hawaii’s largest and longest-serving airline has already seen and met competition similar to what Southwest Airlines will throw at it next year.

“For us, the market’s always been competitive, and I think we do a very good job competing with some of the biggest airlines in the world already with American, United and Delta. And, of course, Alaska serves a lot of the same western U.S. routes,” said Peter Ingram, a 13-year Hawaiian executive who was named CEO in March.

“We’re going to really focus on doing what we do best, which is delivering our unique style of Hawaiian hospitality, making sure we take care of our guests,” Ingram said.

Ingram was in Las Vegas this week ending the North American portion of his tour of 12 mainland gateway cities served by Hawaiian with a lunch with his McCarran-based airline employees.

Hawaiian has a strong presence in Las Vegas, taking advantage of casino marketing relationships built by Boyd Gaming Corp. and the city’s unofficial status as “Hawaii’s ninth island.”

Hawaiian has 18 weekly nonstop round trips between Las Vegas and Honolulu on 278-seat Airbus A330 twin-engine jets.

But Hawaiian’s dominance in the market may be threatened next year by Southwest Airlines, which plans to offer one-stop service to Hawaii from Las Vegas via the California cities of San Diego, Sacramento, Oakland, and San Jose.

Southwest has yet to announce prices or begin selling tickets on planned flights to Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue.

Ingram said his airline is in the midst of taking delivery of new Airbus A321 NEO twin-engine jets with 189 seats. The company has nine of those jets now and will have 11 by the end of the year and 18 by early 2020.

Ingram said those new planes will give Hawaiian the flexibility to offer routes it hasn’t flown before because they couldn’t support the number of seats the larger A33os provide. For example, the airline recently announced new service to Hawaii from Long Beach, California.

While not committing to it, Ingram said Hawaiian could explore reinstating a twice-weekly nonstop route the airline had between Las Vegas and Maui from 2010 to 2012. Freeing up the larger jets also will lead to Hawaiian starting new nonstop service in April between Honolulu and Boston, which would be one of the longest U.S. flight routes in history.

Representatives of Southwest declined comment on Hawaiian’s plans.

“One of the things that gives us confidence in our ability to compete, besides our track record of having competed with all these other airlines, is we focus on doing one thing and doing it better than anyone else, and that’s serving the needs of travelers to, from and within Hawaii,” Ingram said.

“I think we’ve developed a pretty effective formula to do that over time and we certainly respect Southwest and know that they have a loyal following and a very strong track record, but we’re perfectly capable of competing and look forward to doing so when they eventually publish a schedule and we know exactly where they will be flying,” he said.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Facial recognition software at G2E
Shing Tao, CEO of Las Vegas-based Remark Holdings, talks about his facial recognition product. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
More in Tourism
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Tourism Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like