Hawaiian Airlines to offer more flights to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 10:06 am
 
Updated January 23, 2024 - 10:26 am
A Hawaiian Airlines jetliner departs from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Wedn ...
A Hawaiian Airlines jetliner departs from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Hawaiian Airlines will increase seasonal flights between Las Vegas and Honolulu for about two months beginning in May.

The Honolulu-based airline, which in December announced plans to merge with Alaska Airlines, will increase its four-times-weekly round trips between Honolulu International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport to daily service beginning May 24, the airline said in a news release. That would give Hawaiian three daily flights between Las Vegas and Hawaii’s largest city.

The added flights are scheduled to run between May 24 and July 28. They were part of a seasonal expansion Hawaiian announced between Honolulu and five cities, four of them on the U.S. mainland. The airline also is expanding flights to and from Boston; Los Angeles; Austin, Texas; and Pago Pago, American Samoa.

The airline competes on the Las Vegas-Honolulu route with Southwest Airlines, which offers one daily round trip.

Hawaiian uses Airbus A330 and Boeing 787 jets on the routes.

“Travelers will enjoy more options and convenient schedules as they plan their summer travel to and from the islands,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines, in a statement. “This is also the first year we will offer a fourth daily HNL-LAX flight, which reflects the strong demand for our brand in Southern California.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

