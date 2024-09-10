Here are what airlines can get you to Las Vegas Raiders’ road games

From Los Angeles to Miami, there are plenty of non-stop flights to all the cities where the Raiders play during the 2024-25 NFL football season.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (3) runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

NFL fans fly to Las Vegas all the time to see their favorite teams play the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, turning a weekend football trip into a special getaway to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

But not as much is said about how Raiders fans can fly from Harry Reid International Airport to catch the team’s games on the road.

Three road games are actually within a day’s drive – including last weekend’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s a list of Raiders road games and the airlines that offer nonstop flights from Reid to where each opponent plays:

— On Sept. 15, the Raiders play the Baltimore Ravens. Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines have non-stop routes between Las Vegas and Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

— On Oct. 6, the Denver Broncos are the opponent and fans can fly to Denver International Airport from Las Vegas on Southwest, United and Frontier airlines. It’s about a 12-hour drive from Las Vegas to Denver.

— On Oct. 20, the Raiders return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to face the Los Angeles Rams. Yes, the trip is driveable, but it’s so much faster to fly one of seven airlines that serve Los Angeles International Airport from Las Vegas – Southwest, Spirit, United, Delta, Frontier, Alaska and Avelo.

— The Cincinnati Bengals are on the Raiders schedule for Nov. 3 and fans can fly Allegiant, Delta or Frontier to Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport – which is actually on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.

— Three of the last four road games are long hauls from Las Vegas. On Nov. 17, the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins and fans can fly non-stop to Miami International Airport on American Airlines from Las Vegas.

— The Raiders have a rare Friday night game on Nov. 29 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Non-stop flights are available on Allegiant, Southwest and Spirit to Kansas City International Airport.

— Less than a month after their last Florida trip, the Raiders will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fans can fly into Tampa International Airport on Southwest or Spirit for the Dec. 8 game.

—The final scheduled road game for the 2024-25 season is Dec. 29 against the New Orleans Saints in the Caesars Superdome. Fans can fly Southwest or Spirit to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

