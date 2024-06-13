81°F
Tourism

Hotel, apartment project in southwest Vegas to use AI for premium services

Otonomus Hotel is seen while under construction at East Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Otonomus Hotel is seen while under construction at East Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Otonomus Hotel is seen while under construction at East Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Otonomus Hotel is seen while under construction at East Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Otonomus Hotel is seen while under construction at East Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Otonomus Hotel is seen while under construction at East Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Otonomus Hotel is seen while under construction at East Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Otonomus Hotel is seen while under construction at East Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An exterior rendering of Otonomus Hotel. The 303-unit hotel and apartment complex is expected to open late 2024 or early 2025. (Courtesy of Otonomus Hotel)
A rendering of the pool at Otonomus Hotel. The 303-unit hotel and apartment complex is expected to open late 2024 or early 2025. (Courtesy of Otonomus Hotel)
The lobby at Otonomus Hotel as show in a rendering. The 303-unit hotel and apartment complex is expected to open late 2024 or early 2025. (Courtesy of Otonomus Hotel)
A guest room is seen in a rendering of Otonomus Hotel. The 303-unit hotel and apartment complex is expected to open late 2024 or early 2025. (Courtesy of Otonomus Hotel)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

A condominium-style hotel in development in the southwest Las Vegas Valley wants to use artificial intelligence to personalize its hotel rooms and short-term rentals.

Otonomus Hotel is under construction on the northeast corner of East Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard, about two miles west of Allegiant Stadium. Developed by a Las Vegas-based holding company Growth Development, the 303-unit building is expected to be a mix of about 60 percent hotel rooms and 40 percent apartments.

The site will be operated by Sentral, a full-building residential hospitality company with similar residential concepts in 36 areas across the country. President Lisa Yeh said artificial intelligence through an Otonomus-branded app allows guests or tenants to access premium hotel services, like calling for valet, ordering food delivery and reserving common areas. Operators use the data shared in the app for further personalization.

“We have it down to the type of drinks that they prefer, a coffee that they want, their dog’s name,” Yeh said of Sentral’s app used in other markets. “When we greet them if they come in, do we hand them a bone? Do we hand them one of those like jerkies? It’s down to that kind of detail. What we found is that residents are willing to pay more because all the services are provided to them.

Yeh said the property’s business model of hotel rooms, 12-month leases and flexible stays – plus a first floor of retail leasing – can generate higher net operating income for a property because of the varying price points. Expected pricing for Otonomus has not been set yet, she said.

“The idea is that the apartment building is basically segmented so you can track different types of customers. It’s not just relying on all apartment buildings,” Yeh said. “You’re basically playing the arbitrage in terms of the pricing for the building.”

The project is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

