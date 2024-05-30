98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Where do the richest people in Las Vegas live?

An aerial view of Enterprise on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in southwest Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfa ...
An aerial view of Enterprise on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in southwest Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
World acclaimed rock climber Alex Honnold at the Calico Basin in the Red Rock Canyon National C ...
Some of California’s most outdoorsy people are moving to Las Vegas. Here’s why.
Crushing cost: Las Vegas residents spending too much on rent, study says
Homebuyers under 35 in the Las Vegas Valley only accounted for 32.9 percent of the mortgages ta ...
Why Gen Z isn’t buying homes in Las Vegas
A realtor sign gives notice that a home for sale in the Summerlin area is "Bank Owned" Wednesda ...
‘It was crazy bad’: Las Vegas real estate experts talk Great Recession, current market
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2024 - 2:47 pm
 

The southwest Las Vegas Valley now has the highest median household income in the valley, according to a new report from Colliers.

The company’s first-quarter apartment market report shows the median annual household income in the southwest valley was $88,423, surpassing Henderson, where the median income was $86,682. In the first quarter of 2023 those figures were $90,531 in the Southwest and $92,356 in Henderson.

Jeffrey Swinger, an executive vice president for multifamily investment sales with Colliers International, said it’s still too soon to tell who or what type of community the unincorporated township of Enterprise and the entire southwestern valley will look like, but it’s clear the area is attracting high-income workers.

“It’s kind of a hodgepodge to be honest,” he said. “It’s not a master plan, so it’s kind of a free-for-all, and over the past few years it’s become very attractive because it has the land. Places like Green Valley and such, they’re all built out now. Summerlin is kind of a different animal, and then if you look at the Beltway and (the southwest valley’s) proximity to the Strip and the jobs, that’s why all the development has taken off there.”

Enterprise, which encompasses the majority of the southwestern valley, is one of the fastest-growing areas in the entire country, adding a mix of commercial and residential projects to its community and keying on undeveloped land within Clark County but outside of the jurisdictional boundaries of the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

According to population figures from the GIS mapping software company Esri, Enterprise is growing more than twice as fast as the valley as a whole. The unincorporated township grew almost 60 percent (compared to 20 percent for the valley) from 2010 to 2023 and had 245,243 residents as of the end of 2023. It is expected to add another 13,713 residents by 2028.

Coming in third behind the southwest and Henderson is Summerlin/The Lakes, with a median household income of $78,395, followed by the northwest valley with $77,352.

The submarkets with the most total households were the northwest (125,400), the southwest (103,800) and Summerlin/The Lakes (101,100). The submarket with the highest percentage of renters was the University/The Strip (79 percent), followed by the central valley (68 percent) and west Las Vegas (61 percent).

The submarkets with the largest households was Sunrise Manor/Northeast, with an average of 3.2 people living in each home, followed by North Las Vegas (3.1) and the northwest and southwest (2.7 for both).

A recent SmartAsset report found that, in order to “live in sustainable comfort” in Las Vegas, a single adult would need to make $94,432 annually or $45.40 per hour.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
How fast is the southwest Las Vegas Valley growing?
recommend 2
Crushing cost: Las Vegas residents spending too much on rent, study says
recommend 3
This Henderson housing community leads Las Vegas Valley in growth
recommend 4
Oscar De La Hoya selling Henderson mansion
recommend 5
More multimillion-dollar luxury homes coming to Henderson
recommend 6
Bucking a trend, Las Vegas sees rise in rental rates. Here’s why