How busy is Harry Reid International Airport?

The airport serving Las Vegas has maintained its fifth-place ranking in aircraft movements, but dropped seven places internationally in passenger numbers from 2022.

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport is one of the top 10 busiest U.S. airports and top 20 in the world, according to rankings published by Montreal-based Airports Council International.

The rankings for 2023 listed Reid as the No. 8 U.S. airport by passenger volume and No. 19 worldwide. A 2024 update is expected by the council later this year.

In a different metric, Reid is listed as No. 5 in the world in aircraft movements by ACI. It didn’t make the top 20 in rankings for cargo handled.

ACI reported that Reid had 57.67 million incoming and outgoing passengers in 2023, barely trailing Orlando International Airport’s 57.74 million.

The rest of the world caught up to U.S. airports after the coronavirus pandemic.

On the global list, Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reclaimed the top spot — a position it has held for the past three years — at 104.7 million. Atlanta is a major hub for global Delta Air Lines.

Reid, which has a major presence from Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air, saw passenger counts increase in 2023 by 9.4 percent over 2022 and by 11.6 percent over prepandemic 2019.

The world’s top 10 airports by passenger volume are: Atlanta; Dubai International in the United Arab Emirates, up from fifth in 2023; Dallas-Fort Worth International in Texas, down from second; Heathrow International in London, up from eighth; Haneda International in Tokyo, up from 16th; Denver International in Colorado, down from third; Istanbul Airport in Turkey, remaining at seventh; Los Angeles International, down from sixth; O’Hare International in Chicago, down from fourth; and Indira Gandhi International in New Delhi, India, down from ninth.

The second 10 internationally are Charles de Gaulle International in Paris, down from 10th; Guangzhou Baiyun International in China, up from 58th; John F. Kennedy International in New York, down from 11th; Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in The Netherlands, down from 13th; Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Spain, remaining at 15th; Frankfurt Airport in Germany, up from 18th; Singapore Changi Airport in Singapore, up from 36th; Orlando International in Florida, up from 17th; Reid International; and Incheon International in Seoul, South Korea, up from 99th.

Where Reid International saw its most significant increase was in the number of aircraft movements – landings and takeoffs. Reid maintained its fifth-place ranking behind Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver with 611,806 in 2023. Aircraft movements at Reid increased by 5.6 percent over 2022 and 10.6 percent over 2019.

