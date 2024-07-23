89°F
Investigation into Delta opens after global tech meltdown

FILE - A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Air ...
FILE - A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. Some airline issues are continuing on Monday after a faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide and resulted in several carriers grounding flights, but the number of flights impacted is declining. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Passengers wait in the ticketing area at Harry Reid International Airport, Friday, July 19, 202 ...
Flight delays from tech outage easing at Las Vegas airport
With 13 spaceports already authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Las Vegas Spa ...
Spaceport developers sign agreement to test drones at desert site
Airplanes grounded, slots down: Las Vegas works to recover from tech outage
How tech outage is impacting Las Vegas casinos, airport
By Matt Ott The Associated Press
July 23, 2024 - 7:32 am
 

U.S. airline regulators have opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines, which is still struggling to restore operations on Tuesday, more than four full days after a faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide and disrupted global air travel.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the Delta investigation on the X social media platform Tuesday “to ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions.”

“All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld,” Buttigieg added.

As of Tuesday morning, Delta had an outsized portion of canceled flights. Of the 654 total cancellations of flights within, into or out of the U.S. Delta had 440 of them, according to data posted by FlightAware as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time. United Airlines was next among U.S. airlines with 41, followed by American with 33.

Delta also had more delayed flights than any other U.S. airline, with 481, but the gap was not as wide: American had 373 flight delays.

Flight delays from tech outage easing at Las Vegas airport
Stranded by the airport IT outage? Here is what you can do
Southwest Airlines plans drastic boarding and seating changes
Southwest bidding for Vegas route to convenient Washington airport
Airplanes grounded, slots down: Las Vegas works to recover from tech outage
Las Vegas airport sees big increase in international travelers