Is prostitution legal in Las Vegas?

Nevada is known to a lot of out-of-towners to have looser rules in the “Wild West.” In fact, before gambling became the backbone of the state’s economy, early pioneers often relied on bars and prostitution for travelers and miners.

Some of those libertarian approaches to policy are still in place today. Ten of 17 Nevada counties have legalized, regulated forms of sex work – though its relegated to rural counties.

That means prostitution is illegal in Las Vegas’ home jurisdiction of Clark County. Curious tourists should be aware of the restrictions around one of Nevada’s many vices.

How do legal brothels work?

Historically, the state left it up to counties and cities to decide what to do about prostitution, with some regulations. But a 1971 law specified its illegality in heavily populated counties – now considered 700,000 or more. That includes Clark and Washoe counties, where Reno is located.

Ten of 17 Nevada counties allow legal prostitution, but only seven have at least one legal brothel in operation. There are 19 brothels in the state, according to the Nevada Brothel Association.

Sex work is regulated and required to take place in a licensed brothel – meaning solicitation in other public places or over the internet is against the law. The workers operate like independent contractors. They must take weekly STD tests, have sex worker registration cards and pay licensing fees to the state.

Sex workers say they negotiate their rates for encounters based on what was chosen from a menu of services, according to a 2018 article from The Nevada Independent.

What are the penalties for illegal prostitution?

Visitors to the Las Vegas area (and other Nevada counties without licensed brothels) can expect to face penalties if caught for soliciting or engaging in prostitution. The first offense is a misdemeanor and the solicitors, or “Johns,” face harsher penalties than the sex worker with increasing gross misdemeanor penalties for additional offenses.

