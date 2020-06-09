Las Vegas’ ad agency awarded $110M contract extension

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved a multimillion-dollar, one-year contract with a possible six-month extension for R&R Partners to continue as the organization’s advertising consultant.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, through advertising consultant R&R Partners, is promoting last week’s reopening of casinos with an ad that shows the Las Vegas Strip lights coming back to life.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved a multimillion-dollar, one-year contract with a possible six-month extension for R&R Partners to continue as the organization’s advertising consultant.

The board approved the deal, valued at $110 million, in a unanimous vote. The contract includes an agency service fee of $475,000 a month, content creation at $600,000 a month, and a media commission of 6.5 percent of the gross amount billed.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said R&R reduced its usual agency service fee by 24 percent and its content creation fee by 21 percent. He said the media commission remained the same at 6.5 percent, but the amount of media purchased is expected to be far less than in the past.

Hill explained that the process to receive requests for proposals for the board to evaluate the advertising contract, held by R&R for decades, had begun in early 2020. But the process was suspended in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill said a new RFP process would begin at the end of the year with the hope of awarding a long-term contract in a year.

The vote to award the extension came after R&R Principal Billy Vassiliadis gave a 30-minute rundown of how an advertising campaign for the reopening of Las Vegas evolved through the pandemic and unrest resulting from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis late last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.