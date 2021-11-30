Las Vegas airport has busiest month since pandemic began

The monthly total also represents the second time since January 2020 that Las Vegas’ airport surpassed the 4 million passenger mark.

McCarran International Airport saw 4.18 million travelers pass through its gates in October, marking its busiest month since the coronavirus pandemic began impacting travel in early 2020.

The monthly total also represents the second time since January 2020 that Las Vegas’ airport surpassed the 4 million passenger mark. The airport had 4.15 million travelers pass through its gates in July.

Still, October’s volume is 6.6 percent lower than the same month in 2019, according to Clark County Department of Aviation data.

Through October, McCarran has recorded 31.85 million passengers passing through its gates, 26 percent below the first 10 months of 2019 when 43.11 million travelers flew into or out of Las Vegas.

McCarran’s busiest carrier, Southwest Airlines, served 1.4 million passengers in October, representing a 7 percent decrease from October 2019’s 1.5 million travelers. For the year Southwest is 23.5 percent behind 2019 totals with 11.3 million passengers through October.

Frontier Airlines continues a strong 2021 with the 475,315 travelers served in October, a 36.8 percent jump over October 2019’s 347,711 passengers.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air saw 172,248 passengers in October, which is 7.7 percent behind October 2019’s passenger volume of 186,626.

Of the five busiest carriers in October, Delta Air saw the largest lag compared to 2019 data. Delta’s 395,499 passengers in October was 13 percent behind October 2019’s 454,797 travelers.

