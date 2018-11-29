Las Vegas airport reaches record 4.4M passengers in October

Las Vegas’ airport reached new heights last month as a record 4.44 million travelers passed through its gates, the Clark County Aviation Department reported Thursday.

Marriah Pearson, left, of Temecula, California, and Cheryl Bowman of Carlsbad, California, wait for their luggage at baggage claim in McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Oct. 19, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A Spirit Airlines flight prepares to land at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday, July 23, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The milestone marks just the second time McCarran International Airport surpassed the 4.4 million mark, first doing so in July with 4.43 million passengers. This October’s mark represents a 2.2 percent increase over October 2017’s 4.34 million passengers, which was the single-month record at the time.

This is the fourth time in just the last year that McCarran set a new single-month passenger record.

For the year to date, 41.73 million passengers have passed through McCarran, a 2.4 percent increase over the same period last year.

McCarran is on track to break its all-time busiest year for the second-straight year. In 2017, the airport saw 48.5 million passengers.

Nearly 4 million passengers boarded or arrived on domestic flights last month, a 2 percent change over October 2017. International flights accounted for 345,662 passengers coming or going from McCarran, a 3.2 percent increase over the same month last year.

Spirit Airlines saw the largest year-over-year increase with an almost 32 percent increase compared to October 2017. Spirit is up 24.6 percent year-to-date.

JetBlue saw the largest decrease in passenger volume year-over-year with a 35.2 percent drop compared to October 2017. Frontier Airlines also saw fewer passengers in October, with a 7.5 percent decrease.

