Las Vegas airport sets monthly passenger record in November

Las Vegas’ airport’s passenger traffic continues to soar with last month setting a monthly record for November.

A Spirit Airlines flight prepares to land at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday, July 23, 2018.

McCarran International Airport saw 4.09 million travelers pass through its gates last month, making it the busiest November in the airport’s history. The previous record was in November 2006 when McCarran saw 3.88 million passengers.

The number is a 4.5 percent increase over November 2017 and represents the ninth consecutive month passenger counts surpassed 4 million, according to McCarran.

With November’s numbers, McCarran’s 2018 total sits at 45.83 million, 3.5 percent higher than the airport’s passenger count was through the first 11 months last year.

McCarran is on track to surpass 2017 as the busiest year in its history. Last year, the airport saw 48.5 million passengers.

Just over 3.2 million people will need to have passed through McCarran’s gates this month to break the all-time record. Last December just over 3.8 million passed through McCarran, up 2.2 percent over December 2016.

Spirit Airlines again saw the largest year-over-year increase in passenger count, jumping 28.7 percent over November 2017 with 357,698 passengers. Spirit is up 25 percent year-to-date.

JetBlue saw the largest decrease in passenger volume year-over-year with a 14.56 percent drop compared to November 2017. Frontier Airlines also saw fewer passengers in November, dipping 12.7 percent.

