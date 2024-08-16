91°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Las Vegas airport to see new elevators, thanks to federal grant

Travelers walk into Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (K ...
Travelers walk into Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
A car enters a parking garage at The Strat, on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu ...
Which Strip properties have had the most vehicles reported stolen ?
The Rio is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journa ...
Governor’s Tourism Conference returning to Las Vegas after hiatus
From left: gaming law expert Jennifer Roberts, cannabis attorney Bob Hoban, and Clark County Co ...
Are casinos losing revenue by not allowing cannabis consumption?
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2 ...
Guess which airport the FAA said led the nation in flight delays?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2024 - 3:01 pm
 

A $20.6 million federal grant will add new elevators and refurbish elevators and escalators at Harry Reid International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.

The grants are a part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants program that authorized $25 billion for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements. The AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements and noise compatibility projects at eligible airports.

The Clark County Commission in July voted to add two new elevators, modernize 38 passenger and freight elevators, as well as two escalators.

All of the elevators and escalators to be refurbished are located in Terminal 1 and the two new elevators will be at the Terminal 1 public parking garage. The two escalators are located at the C gates that connect the gates to Terminal 1 baggage claim, the C/D security checkpoint and C/D tram stations. The refurbishment work for the 38 elevators will include upgraded controls and safety enhancements.

Work on the projects begins next month and is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, about half the nation’s 3,000 airports have received grants. Airports have already completed some projects funded by the law through the Airport Infrastructure Grant program.

“As Americans fly in record numbers, the Biden-Harris Administration is improving our nation’s airports to make travel more convenient for passengers,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said when first announcing the grants. “The funding we’re announcing, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help airports across the country make needed improvements to ensure safety, efficiency and sustainability for years to come.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Guess which airport the FAA said led the nation in flight delays?
recommend 2
Flight delays from tech outage easing at Las Vegas airport
recommend 3
1st Southwest red-eye flights from Vegas take off in February
recommend 4
Las Vegas airport goes back-to-back with monthly passenger records
recommend 5
What foreign airlines fly where at Harry Reid International?
recommend 6
Funding may be biggest struggle for developer’s Las Vegas Spaceport dream