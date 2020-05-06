Las Vegas landmarks turn red for Travel and Tourism Week

The U.S. Travel Association and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will show support for hospitality workers Tuesday night.

The Mob Museum is lighted up in red on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paris Las Vegas is lighted up in red on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign is lighted up in red on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

City, state and national tourism leaders cheered on the battered hospitality industry Tuesday, celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week on the Strip with a “red takeover.”

Tourism landmarks from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign took on a red tint, the official color of the week established by the U.S. Travel Association and boosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Hospitality workers aren’t finding much to cheer about with unprecedented layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but from 7:30 Tuesday night to midnight, red was spread across the valley.

Landmarks that went red Tuesday includes the Fremont Street Experience, Paris Las Vegas, Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations, The Strat, Fashion Show mall, the High Roller observation wheel, the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, the Neon Museum, the Mob Museum and McCarran International Airport.

