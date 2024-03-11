Las Vegas lands a major film industry event

A major film and TV industry event leaves Southern California for the first time in its more than 40-year history.

Las Vegas is set to host a major event for the film and television industry later this year that could help advance the Hollywood 2.0 concept.

The 45th American Film Market, an eight-day annual event where thousands of film and TV industry insiders meet for screenings and to discuss deals related to development and financing, will be held at the Palms resort Nov. 5-10.

This is the first time the event will be held outside of Southern California, according to a news release from the organizer of the event, the Independent Film and Television Alliance.

The organizers of the event picked the Palms because it has the 14-screen multiplex Brenden Theatres on the property and over 170,000 square feet of meeting space. The number of flights to Las Vegas as well as the dining, entertainment and shopping offerings in the city also helped Las Vegas secure the event.

“We were looking for a venue that offered everything our buyers and sellers need in a single location,” an American Film Market spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “It’s an incredible venue that will bring the change and energy the industry has asked for.”

Historically, this event brings in about 7,000 people from 80 countries, an American Film Market spokesperson said. Some of the movies that have been financed or sold at past American Film Markets include the “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Las Vegas being picked as the host for the American Film Market “thrilled” the Nevada Film Office since it gives the area an opportunity to influence thousands of industry insiders to bring more productions to Southern Nevada and advance the Hollywood 2.0 concept, said Kim Spurgeon, director of the Nevada Film Office.

“Thousands of industry professionals from all over the world will see firsthand that not only is Las Vegas a great place to sell your film at (the American Film Market), but to produce your film as well,” Spurgeon said in an emailed statement. “Moving (the American Film Market) from its home in Santa Monica to Las Vegas is a monumental decision and shows the influence our city has on the entertainment industry.”

The Nevada Film Office has sent representatives to past versions of the American Film Market to advocate for the state but Spurgeon thinks their pitches will be more influential at this year’s event.

“This year, we have the advantage of being able to present more than just pictures and we plan to capitalize on the opportunity,” Spurgeon said.

The American Film Market worked with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to evaluate the area’s ability to host the event, a spokesperson for the event said.

It’s unclear if the Palms and Las Vegas will host the American Film Market every year but organizers hope the city becomes “a long-term home” for the event, a spokesperson said.

