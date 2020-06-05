102°F
Tourism

Las Vegas sees tourists continue to trickle in as casinos reopen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2020 - 4:01 pm
 

A slight uptick in passenger volume at McCarran International Airport continued Friday as visitors arrived to take in Las Vegas’ reopened casino properties.

Over 190 flights were scheduled to land at McCarran Friday, according to airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.

That’s an increase of about 35 percent above the average number of flights seen in May when all resort properties were shut down.

Some visitors are coming just to relax and get away from stay-at-home situations in their hometowns, while others are marking special occasions tied to the reopening.

Miami resident Fredricka Atkins flew into McCarran from Nashville with her friend Robnisha Scott, on a half full plane, with middle seats blocked off. Despite it not being a full flight, she said those aboard were in high spirits and excited to be flying into Sin City.

This is Atkins’ first trip to Las Vegas so she doesn’t have anything to compare with the new-look casinos.

“We’re here to celebrate my cousin’s birthday,” Atkins, who is staying at Palms Place, said. “I’ve never gambled, so this will be my first time going into a casino, so I don’t know what their policies are.”

Atkins said she’s not worried about being in a casino with crowds of people from all over the country because she’s following most recommended COVID-19 safety measures.

In all, Atkins is looking forward to a weekend of fun and enjoying the city with her friend.

“I’m looking to have a lot of fun and make a lot of memories and, oh yeah, maybe hit a jackpot,” she said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

