Las Vegas tourism officials extend sponsorship of Pac-12 tournament

March 13, 2018 - 9:54 am
 
Updated March 13, 2018 - 11:10 am

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday extended its sponsorship of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament through 2020 by unanimously authorizing $500,000 to fund the four-day event.

The event is expected to attract 10,500 out-of-town visitors mostly from West Coast cities.

The single-elimination tournament that determines the conference’s representative to the NCAA Basketball Tournament will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

The board was required to approve the Las Vegas Events-budgeted event because it commits funding beyond the current fiscal year.

