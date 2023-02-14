LVCVA approves $1.6M to sponsor 3 sporting events

Four CONCACAF international soccer matches at Allegiant Stadium, UFC Fight Week and next year’s Mountain West Conference basketball tournaments will be funded.

United States players celebrate after defeating Mexico 1-0 in extra time to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will spend $1.6 million to sponsor three upcoming sporting events that are expected to have a total economic impact of $141.6 million and attract more than 72,000 out-of-town visitors.

In separate votes, the LVCVA board of directors approved spending $1 million to sponsor four international soccer matches in June, $300,000 for the Ultimate Fighting Championship International Fight Week in July and $300,000 for the 2024 Mountain West Conference basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams in March 2024.

The sponsorship agreement with the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football organization, known as CONCACAF, will bring “big-name teams” for games at Allegiant Stadium.

The Fight Week sponsorship, to be held in conjunction with the UFC 290 main event, will include a two-day interactive fan fest, the annual UFC Hall of Fame awards ceremony, and a series of concerts and charitable events. It hasn’t been determined which fighters will be in the main event. Depending on the stature of the competitors, the event will be held at either Allegiant Stadium or T-Mobile Arena. It will be the 11th year Fight Week has occurred in Las Vegas.

Next year’s basketball tournament will include 22 teams from the Mountain West Conference and will be held March 9-16, 2024, at the Thomas & Mack Center.

In other business, the LVCVA board approved an $840,230 annual maintenance contract for the Convention Center’s 39 elevators and 36 escalators to Las Vegas-based KONE Inc. With three possible contract extensions, the board authorized spending $2.5 million.

