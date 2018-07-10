LVCVA approves five-year agreement with SEIU employees

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Service Employees International Union.

Members of the Service Employees International Union picket outside the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Las Vegas. The SEIU reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday, July 10. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

The agreement increases base pay rates for LVCVA union employees by 2.2 percent through 2018, 2.8 percent in 2019 and 2.8 percent in 2020 with new terms to be negotiated for 2021 and 2022.

The contract is retroactive to July 1 when the existing agreement expired through June 30, 2022.

SEIU members are scheduled to ratify the contract in a July 18 vote.

Over the first three years if the agreement, the increases will cost the LVCVA an additional $75.1 million in salaries, retirement and Medicare contributions.

