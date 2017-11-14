ad-fullscreen
Tourism

LVCVA OKs design team for convention center expansion

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2017 - 11:38 am
 

Monday was the Oakland Raiders’ day with the team’s groundbreaking event for a $1.9 billion domed football stadium.

But Tuesday belonged to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors, which unanimously approved the selection of a design team for the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

After recommendations from the LVCVA staff and a committee coordinating the $1.4 billion expansion and renovation of the convention center, the board approved Atlanta-based TVS Design, which collaborated with four Las Vegas-based architects and designers on the project.

The approval authorizes President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter to negotiate a contract with TVS that will be brought to the board at its December meeting.

The cost of the contract was not a consideration in a design competition involving TVS and two other teams.in October, a common practice in design contracts.

The financing of the convention center expansion and renovation was authorized in the same legislation that provided $750 million in public funds for the Las Vegas stadium project. A 0.5 percentage-point increase in Clark County’s hotel room tax was approved in legislation for the convention center authorized in a special session in October 2016 and added a piece of financing to the package that will fund the expansion and renovation project.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

