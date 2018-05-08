LVCVA to sell $500M in bonds for convention center expansion

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday unanimously approved the second portion of a $900 million bond sale in support of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project nearing a late 2018 startup.

Atrium -- A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion, provided by tvsdesign / Design Las Vegas.

Aerial overall -- A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion, provided by tvsdesign / Design Las Vegas

The vote authorized the sale of $500 million in revenue bonds that are expected to be sold by the end of the year or early 2019.

The board already authorized $400 million in bond sales in February and Clark County has issued $200 million of them with an average interest rate of 3.9 percent, according to Chief Financial Officer Ed Finger.

The LVCVA is on track to determine a guaranteed maximum price for the project by fall.

The Las Vegas Convention Center District plan allows for $860 million plus a 5 percent contingency — a total of $903 million — to be spent for the Phase 2 expansion portion of the project.

Bonds are being supported by a 0.5-percentage-point increase in Clark County’s hotel room tax authorized in the Nevada Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1 in 2016.

The cost of the bond issuance, which will be paid from bond proceeds, is estimated at $1.75 million.

The LVCVA board also approved a series of two-year international representative office contract renewals in 12 locations. The LVCVA will spend $2.39 million in each of the fiscal years 2019 and 2020 for representative offices for Las Vegas for 19 countries and regions on three continents.

