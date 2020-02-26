Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts

The DEMAG CC-8800 — the fourth largest crawler crane in the world — can extend 580 high, lift up to 1,760 tons and arrived in Las Vegas from Zeebrugge, Belgium.

Aerial view of the MSG Sphere construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere project.

The crane, the DEMAG CC-8800, can extend 580 high, 30 feet taller than the nearby High Roller observation wheel, and weighs 869 tons.

The crane, mounted on 50-by-6½-foot tracks, is on the northeast side of the construction site.

The crane arrived in Las Vegas from Zeebrugge, Belgium, after a trip across the Atlantic Ocean and through the Panama Canal to Port Hueneme, California. It took 120 tractor trailers to deliver the crane to Las Vegas, where a separate special crane was used to assemble the CC-8800 in 18 days.

The CC-8800 can rotate 360 degrees which will enable it to reach the top of the 366-foot MSG Sphere and extend across the 516-foot width of the planned performance venue.

The crane has the capacity to lift up to 1,760 tons. The heaviest lift on the project will be the center compression ring for the domed roof weighing 182 tons.

