McCarran sees 58% dip in passenger volume in February

Las Vegas is still seeing effects from the pandemic as McCarran International Airport recorded 1.6 million passengers in February, 58 percent less than the same month last year.

People move throughout baggage claim, wearing personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19, at McCarran International Airport on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas is still seeing the effects from the coronavirus pandemic as McCarran International Airport recorded 1.6 million passengers in February, 58 percent less than the same month last year.

Through the first two months of 2021, McCarran’s passenger numbers are 61 percent behind January and February 2020’s figures, with 3.1 million passengers so far this year compared to the 8 million passengers to start last year, according to data released Thursday from the Clark County Department of Aviation.

McCarran’s busiest carrier, Southwest Airlines, served 532,582 travelers last month, a 57 percent dip compared to the 1.2 million passengers seen during the same month last year.

Of the five busiest carries at McCarran during February, Delta Air Lines saw the steepest decline in passenger volume going from 395,973 passengers in February 2020 to 152,741 travelers last month.

Hometown carrier Allegiant Air saw 92,759 travelers last month, a 45 percent drop from the 169,963 passengers served in February 2020.

International travel continues to significantly trail last year’s numbers, as 8,033 passengers were served at McCarran last month, a 95 percent decline over February 2020’s total of 253,189 international travelers.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.