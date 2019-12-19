McCarran welcomes record-breaking 50 millionth passenger to Las Vegas

McCarran International Airport welcomed the record-breaking 50 millionth passenger 0f 2019 to Las Vegas Thursday to water cannon salute and a party-like atmosphere.

This marks the third-straight year Las Vegas’ airport will set an all-time passenger record and the first time McCarran topped the 50 million passenger mark in its 71-year history.

With a few weeks to go 2019 already broke the record set last year of 49.7 million passengers, which bested the previous record set in 2017 of 48.5 million. The record high for passengers in a single month was achieved twice this year, in May and October respectively.

After deplaning on Thursday, the passengers aboard an Allegiant flight from San Antonio received a VIP escort to the Terminal 1 baggage claim where a celebration with music and dancers was waiting to welcome the visitors.

The lucky passenger was greeted to a prize pack featuring various prizes from airport community partners.

