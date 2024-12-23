More details unveiled on Delano rebranding

The Strip hotel on the Mandalay Bay casino-resort site is now the W Las Vegas, a non-gaming property operated by MGM Resorts International and Marriott International Inc.

The W Las Vegas will eventually undergo a "full renovation," according to property executives, but the immediate focus is on elevating the guest experience following a property rebrand. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New name. New partners. New experience.

The Strip hotel on the Mandalay Bay casino-resort site formerly known as the Delano is now the W Las Vegas, a non-gaming property jointly operated by MGM Resorts International and Marriott International Inc. The official rebranding took place last week.

But the work is far from over.

W hotels are renowned for their appealing design and high energy vibe, while the level of service and attention to detail are expected to be comparable to the highest tier of luxury accommodations.

Travis Lunn, president and chief operating officer of Mandalay Bay, said that although physical modifications to the property are forthcoming, the focus is currently at the operational level.

“Guests won’t see an immediate change,” Lunn told the Review-Journal. “Immediate changes that will happen to the guest experience are more service related. We really immersed our team members in the (W) brand.”

Lunn said Marriott and W employees have been “extremely helpful with this transition.”

“But I’m obviously very grateful to my team,” he said. “They’ve been doing a lot of hard work, and we’re just really excited to continue to introduce, over these next couple years, the W Hotel, and specifically W Las Vegas, to our guests.”

Marriott is reinvesting in both the W brand and properties across the county, which Lunn said is apropos since Mandalay Bay has been undergoing its own updates. Swingers, an adults-only mini-golf and nightlife experience, recently opened, while two new restaurants — Orla and Caramá — debuted in early 2024.

Marriott and MGM’s shared commitment to reinvesting will eventually benefit the W Las Vegas, Lunn said.

“We plan to do a full renovation of campus,” he said. “We’re going to be really thoughtful in our design and planning and renovations to make sure that we address the rooftop experience, the pool experience, the lobby and arrival experience, as well as, ultimately, the rooms here at the W Las Vegas.”

After announcing their partnership last year, the two hospitality giants created the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy in 2024, which now, with the addition of the W hotel, features 12 Las Vegas properties and five casino resorts outside of Nevada.

MGM Rewards or Marriott Bonvoy members can book hotel stays and earn benefits through either company, syncing two of the largest customer loyalty programs in hospitality.

“Our relationship with Marriott has far exceeded our expectations, demonstrating the power of its brand portfolio and the strength of their distribution channels,” Steve Zanella, president of MGM Resorts operations, said in October when the W rebrand was first announced.

