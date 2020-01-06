60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Tourism

More hotels opening their doors to dogs (and their owners)

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

Las Vegas hotels aren’t just for the whales. Now, more than ever, they are welcoming dogs, too.

About 75 percent of luxury, mid-scale and economy hotels allow pets, according to a 2016 study from the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Pet experts say travelers can expect more hotels to join.

“There is a nationwide trend in pet travel,” said Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer for the American Kennel Club. “Dogs are often treated like family members, so it’s no wonder people feel more comfortable traveling with their pets.”

The suite life

On Dec. 11, MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties.

While seven of its properties had previously allowed dogs, its pet-friendly program was modified to encompass all of its Las Vegas properties in early December.

According to Brian Lagomarsino, MGM’s director of hotel strategy, the company wanted to make the guest experience “more special” to all of its dog-owning customers. Between January and early December 2019, Lagomarsino said about 14,000 reservations were made with dogs at its Las Vegas properties.

“Dogs are a part of most of our guests’ families,” Lagomarsino said. “We want them to be comfortable bringing their pet on vacation with them.”

The updated dog-friendly program offers more dog-relief areas, complimentary treats, a map of relief areas and other amenities. For $25, guests can hire a doggy concierge to check in on their pups and send photo updates via text. Concierges can also arrange dog-walking services through a preferred service provider. An upgrade to a dog-friendly MGM room costs between $50 and $175 per day, per dog.

“You can meet other dogs and other pets there, and hopefully share stories and conversations about your trip,” Lagomarsino said. “We hope that it draws more guests and more four-legged friends.”

California-native Tammy Lee brings her English bulldog to Las Vegas once or twice a year. The two usually stay at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties, which offer dog-friendly rooms through the company’s PetStay program.

“Traveling with pets is very rewarding and has allowed me to discover new hobbies. … I also have more courage to solo travel,” Lee said. “I’ve never had any issues walking around the casinos and shops with my dog.”

When to leave Fido at home

With pet-friendly policies and supportive staff at properties across the Strip, Lee said sharing her vacation with her dog is a breeze.

“If you plan on just gambling, watching sports, and going shopping, bringing a pet to Vegas is easy,” she said. “For celebrations and long-nights out, better to leave the dog at home.”

Klein said a dog would need to be well-trained and socialized to feel comfortable in a destination like Las Vegas. He recommended owners bring along a comfort blanket and toy, and keep their dog’s food and water routines consistent.

“Dogs enjoy the comfort of home, so taking them out of their comfort zone can be a bit nerve-wracking for them,” he said. “The noise and stimulus overload may not be in a dog’s best interest.”

John Howe, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, recommended owners bring only pets that are crate-trained.

“You can’t leave them loose in the room where the maid can’t come in. … The pet could run out,” he said. “(If) they’re not used to it, they’re going to be crying and howling the whole time.”

He also said pet owners should take the time to plan out their trips with pets. That includes making sure their dog’s vaccinations are up to date and finding a nearby veterinarian in case there’s an emergency.

Properties’ policies

Pet policies vary across Las Vegas resorts, and most are limited to dogs.

Boyd Gaming Corp. spokesman David Strow said the company does not have a standard pet policy in place, but has a few properties across the country that do permit pets, including North Las Vegas’ Aliante Hotel. The company “may consider expanding this amenity to other properties in the future,” he said.

Guests at any of Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s nine Las Vegas properties can bring up to two dogs, each weighing no more than 50 pounds. They must be in a crate or kennel when left unattended in a room, but can walk through designated common areas on a leash. Spokeswoman Chelsea Ryder said rates vary by resort.

Meanwhile, Wynn Resort Ltd. allows only service animals within their Las Vegas properties. Spokespeople for Las Vegas Sands Corp. did not return a request for comment, and a spokesperson for Red Rock Resorts Inc. declined to comment.

“It seems as though with the number of people traveling with their dog that more hotels might soon adopt pet-friendly policies,” Klein said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
What you missed at CES so far - VIDEO
Catch up on the tech and events presented at CES 2020. ( James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Samsung debuts 8k TV, MicroLED TV at CES 2020 - VIDEO
2020 is set to be a major year for 8k screens, according to Samsung executives. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World construction update - Video
Resorts World Las Vegas continues its construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the newest updates in the construction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST