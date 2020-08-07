More than 1M visited Las Vegas in June, down 70.5%

In the month that casinos and resorts were allowed to reopen, leisure visitors arrived, but there were still 70.5 percent fewer of them than in June 2019, the LVCVA said.

People enter the Golden Nugget at 12:01 a.m. as hotel-casinos reopen in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Social distancing signs are all about the lobby area for the re-opening procedures at Caesars Palace on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More than 1 million people visited Las Vegas in June, the month casinos were allowed to reopen.

But the 100 percent drop in convention attendance — that’s a backbreaker.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Friday reported 1.065 million people visited the destination in June, a 70.5 percent decline from June 2019.

June normally is a good month for leisure travelers with school out and summer vacations beginning, but the coronavirus pandemic has crushed visitation to most tourism destinations, including Las Vegas.

After being closed 78 days, the city’s resorts were allowed to reopen June 4, but hotel occupancy has been hurt by capacity restrictions ordered by the state, a downturn in fly-in traffic and general fear that travelers will contract the virus when visiting.

