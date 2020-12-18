MSG Sphere has a new construction manager

The previous manager, AECOM, will continue to consult on the project and the previous overseer, Jayne McGivern, has been named president of development and construction.

An aerial photo of the MSG Sphere at the Venetian, a collaboration by Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Jayne McGivern, executive vice president of development and construction for the Madison Square Garden Company, addresses the crowd at the ground breaking ceremony event for the Madison Square Garden Sphere, a new venue expected to open in 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

MSG Entertainment Co. is taking over as construction manager of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian project.

The $1.66 billion, 17,500-seat performance venue being built east of The Venetian has been under the construction management of general contractor AECOM, Los Angeles.

MSG officials announced Thursday that AECOM has transitioned from its role as general contractor to supporting MSG Sphere with a new services agreement that facilitates the company’s continued involvement through the project’s completion.

The project will continue to be under the direction of Jayne McGivern, who has been named president of development and construction for MSG. McGivern has assembled a team of construction management professionals who will be responsible for driving the completion of the Las Vegas venue and retaining the knowledge gained for future MSG Sphere projects.

The company has said the Las Vegas project would be the first Sphere venue in the world, but it has announced plans to build in London after the Las Vegas project is completed.

MSG Entertainment’s internal team will direct all aspects of the project, including oversight of 30 seconded AECOM employees who will continue supporting key areas such as health and safety.

“We have taken significant steps to strengthen our internal construction team,” McGivern said in a statement. “This, along with valued support from AECOM, will give us greater transparency and control over the construction process while enabling us to continue benefiting from AECOM’s expertise. MSG Sphere will be a venue unlike any other, and we believe we are well-positioned to not only advance our Las Vegas project, but also deliver on our long term vision for MSG Sphere.”

McGivern, who joined MSG in 2018 as executive vice president of development and construction, was CEO of the European division of Multiplex plc and managing director of Anschutz Entertainment Group in London during its acquisition and redevelopment of The O2, formerly known as the Millennium Dome.

She is on the board of directors of Skanska AB, one of the world’s top construction and development companies, and Cairn Homes, the leading Irish homebuilding company.

The project is expected to be completed and opened in 2023. The change in construction management isn’t expected to delay the project, a representative of MSG said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The Sphere is a project by Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta @reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.