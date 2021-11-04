MSG Sphere work moves indoors for screen, sound system

Work crews at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian project have begun the framing for interior screens and sound system on the $1.66 billion, 17,500-seat entertainment venue.

The MSG Sphere site, Madison Square Garden Entertainment is issuing a construction update on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Work has begun on the steel framework that will support the interior LED display being built at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian, representatives of the project announced Thursday.

The 730-ton framework also will support the venue’s multilayered audio system.

“Completing MSG Sphere’s domed roof is a significant milestone because it allows us to begin the next phase of construction — building the steel framework to support the advanced audio and visual immersive technologies that will make MSG Sphere a first-of-its-kind entertainment destination,” said Nick Tomasino, vice president of construction for MSG Entertainment.

MSG is in a partnership with Las Vegas Sands Corp. to build the $1.66 billion, 17,500-seat entertainment venue just east of the Venetian Expo. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Once completed, the 160,000-square-foot LED display will be larger than three football fields, wrapping up, over and around audiences to create a fully immersive visual environment, with a resolution 100 times better than today’s high-definition televisions.

The audio system will feature about 170,000 speakers and use beamforming technology to deliver crystal-clear audio to every guest, Tomasino said. The system also will simultaneously be able to send unique audio content directionally to specific guest locations in the bowl.

Crews began building the framework inside the venue bowl after finishing the concrete and steel domed roof last month. Designed to support about 50 million pounds of weight, a significant portion of the display plane will connect to a hanger system on the underside of the dome.

The 3,000 tons of rebar were placed, followed by 6,000 cubic yards of concrete, weighing around 10,000 tons, which was pumped onto the roof. The 10-inch-thick concrete layer completed the dome, unlocking its full weight-bearing capabilities.

MSG officials said 1,300 workers are on the job site.

