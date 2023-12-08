59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 11:46 am
 
This rendering shows what Transportation Security Administration self-screening could look like ...
This rendering shows what Transportation Security Administration self-screening could look like at airports across the United States. A pilot program for a self-screening system is coming to Harry Reid International Airport in January. (Courtesy: Department of Homeland Security)
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary for Science and Technology Dimitri Kusnezov ...
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary for Science and Technology Dimitri Kusnezov visits the Vanderlande PAX M2 self-screening system. A pilot program for a self-screening system is coming to Harry Reid International Airport in January. (Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)
A rendering of the Vanderlande PAX M2 self-screening system. A pilot program for a self-screeni ...
A rendering of the Vanderlande PAX M2 self-screening system. A pilot program for a self-screening system is coming to Harry Reid International Airport in January. (Courtesy: Vanderlande)
A rendering of a pod-based self-screening system concept design. (Courtesy: Monash University)
A rendering of a pod-based self-screening system concept design. (Courtesy: Monash University)

The Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration will test a new self-service TSA screening system at Harry Reid International Airport beginning in January.

A pilot program for the “Screening at Speed” system is designed to eventually enable passengers to pass through the airport security screening process with minimal contact from Transportation Security officers.

“Like self-ordering kiosks at fast food and sit-down restaurants, self-service screening allows passengers in the Trusted Traveler Program to complete the security screening process on their own,” said Screening at Speed Program Manager John Fortune.

“Travelers will use passenger and carry-on screening systems at individual consoles or screening lanes themselves, reducing the number of pat-downs and bag inspections TSOs need to perform and freeing their time to be reallocated to the busier aspects of screening operations,” he said in a release. “The feedback we’ve already received during testing from both mock passengers and TSOs has been incredibly positive.”

The pilot program being set up at Reid International will be placed at the Innovation Checkpoint — an area dedicated to testing upgrades in aviation security technologies — at the Zero Level of Terminal 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
2
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
3
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
4
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
5
NFR found best compromise possible for Thursday cancellation, one organizer says
NFR found best compromise possible for Thursday cancellation, one organizer says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Air Force One arrives in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-J ...
President Biden arrives in Las Vegas
By / RJ

President Joe Biden touched down in Air Force One in Las Vegas at about 1 p.m. Friday where he’s expected to officially announce $3 billion in federal funding for Brightline West’s $12 billion high-speed rail system.

 
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
By / RJ

Station Casinos’ newest hotel-casino uses natural light and golden accents, fresh florals and a major emphasis on food and beverage outlets to set itself apart from competition.

More stories
After F1 race, the next mad dash will be at the airport
After F1 race, the next mad dash will be at the airport
Reid Airport makes top 10 on list of most reliable airports in U.S.
Reid Airport makes top 10 on list of most reliable airports in U.S.
Experts say 16K extra airline seats coming as a result of F1
Experts say 16K extra airline seats coming as a result of F1
Reid Airport set a big record in October
Reid Airport set a big record in October
Vegas visitors gush about race: ‘The whole thing was amazing’
Vegas visitors gush about race: ‘The whole thing was amazing’
Aviation group says Clark County airports have lowered landing fees for F1
Aviation group says Clark County airports have lowered landing fees for F1