New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas

The Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration will test a new self-service TSA screening system at Harry Reid International Airport beginning in January.

A pilot program for the “Screening at Speed” system is designed to eventually enable passengers to pass through the airport security screening process with minimal contact from Transportation Security officers.

“Like self-ordering kiosks at fast food and sit-down restaurants, self-service screening allows passengers in the Trusted Traveler Program to complete the security screening process on their own,” said Screening at Speed Program Manager John Fortune.

“Travelers will use passenger and carry-on screening systems at individual consoles or screening lanes themselves, reducing the number of pat-downs and bag inspections TSOs need to perform and freeing their time to be reallocated to the busier aspects of screening operations,” he said in a release. “The feedback we’ve already received during testing from both mock passengers and TSOs has been incredibly positive.”

The pilot program being set up at Reid International will be placed at the Innovation Checkpoint — an area dedicated to testing upgrades in aviation security technologies — at the Zero Level of Terminal 3.

