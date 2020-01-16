NFL Commissioner Goodell featured at Vegas Chamber event

Tourism, the economy, transportation and sports will take center stage at Preview Las Vegas, the Vegas Chamber’s largest annual networking and forecasting event.

NFL Football Commissioner Roger Goodell watches warmups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tourism, the economy, transportation and sports will take center stage Friday in the newly branded Vegas Chamber’s top annual networking and forecasting event, Preview Las Vegas.

Months ahead of April’s 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium becoming National Football League’s newest home when the Raiders make their long-awaited move from Oakland, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be the featured speaker at the event that annually draws hundreds of business people.

Goodell, who will be introduced by Raiders owner Mark Davis, will be interviewed in a fireside chat by Review-Journal Assistant Managing Editor-Sports Bill Bradley.

Goodell, who is expected to discuss the NFL’s impact on Southern Nevada, will be the closing act in the morning-long event that opens at 7 a.m. The speaker program begins at 8:30 and Goodell is expected to take the stage at around 11.

After being staged for years at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion, Preview is being moved this year to the La Tour Ballroom at Wynn Las Vegas.

In addition to Goodell, Jeremy Aguero, principal for Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis, will speak on Southern Nevada’s economic outlook, and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill will discuss the outlook for tourism and the arrival of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new $980.3 million exhibition hall.

Tina Quigley, senior vice president of business strategy for Virgin Trains USA and the former head of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, will discuss the high-speed train project that will break ground this year and eventually link Las Vegas with Southern California.

This year’s event will be emceed by Rushia Brown, a 17-year professional basketball player and currently player programs and franchise development manager for the Las Vegas Aces Women’s National Basketball Association franchise.

In addition to the speakers, a trade show featuring more than 50 exhibitors for Southern Nevada businesses and organizations will be open throughout the event.

Admission is $65 for Vegas Chamber members and $85 for nonmembers.

