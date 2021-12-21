No plans to modify Strip fireworks show as omicron variant rising

New York’s Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration may be in jeopardy, but LVCVA says there are no plans to change Strip fireworks, even with the omicron variant spreading.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Monday said there are no plans to modify the Dec. 31 “America’s Party” fireworks extravaganza on the Strip, as other major cities modify their festivities while the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads nationwide.

A Clark County official added that there have been no conversations about changing any plans on the Strip, home of one of the nation’s largest New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The LVCVA’s counterparts in Los Angeles canceled its New Year’s Eve in-person event at downtown L.A.’s Grand Park, choosing instead to livestream the event as it did last year, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would announce by Christmas whether the city’s Times Square celebration would be canceled or modified.

The moves were made as the omicron variant of COVID-19 accounted for 73 percent of new infections last week, a nearly sixfold increase in only one week, federal health officials said.

While the LVCVA and Las Vegas Events are the primary sponsors of the New Year’s Eve celebration, it’s likely that state and local government officials would make any decision on modifications to the event, based on recommendations they receive from the Health District.

Scientists say omicron spreads easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta, though many details about it remain unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. But even if it is milder, the new variant could still overwhelm health systems because of the sheer number of infections.

The swift spread of omicron added to widening fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge, which triggered more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays.

In New York City, where a spike in infections is already closing Broadway shows and causing long lines at testing centers, de Blasio said he would decide whether the city’s famous New Year’s Eve bash in Times Square will come back “full strength” as he promised in November.

The seven-day average of New York City residents testing positive is at 7.65 percent as of Dec. 18, according to the city’s health department website.

In Clark County, the test positivity rate stood at 9.5 percent as of Monday.

New restrictions are on the horizon around the world

In Rhode Island, which has the most new cases per capita over the last two weeks, masks or proof of vaccination will be required in most indoor establishments for at least the next 30 days.

In Boston, the city’s new Democratic mayor announced to howls of protests and jeers that anyone entering a restaurant, bar or other indoor business will need to show proof of vaccination starting next month.

“There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we’re taking care of each other,” Mayor Michelle Wu said at City Hall as protesters loudly blew whistles and shouted “Shame on Wu.”

North of the border, the Canadian province of Quebec imposed a 10 p.m. closing time for restaurants, banned spectators from sporting events and shuttered gyms and schools and mandated remote work.

Across the Atlantic, the World Economic Forum announced Monday that it would again delay its annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland.

But in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that officials decided against imposing further restrictions, at least for now.

In the U.S., President Joe Biden planned to address the nation on the latest variant on Tuesday, less than a year after he suggested that the country would essentially be back to normal by Christmas.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president would issue a “stark warning” and make clear that unvaccinated individuals “will continue to drive hospitalizations and deaths,” she said.

New Year’s Eve celebration continues on Strip

Representatives of the LVCVA, Las Vegas Events, Fireworks by Grucci and local government on Thursday detailed the return of the Strip fireworks celebration, canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Fireworks would be launched from the MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, the Strat and Resorts World Las Vegas — the newest property addition following its June opening — at midnight New Year’s Eve.

The Strip fireworks display usually draws more than 300,000 people to Las Vegas each year.

Downtown Las Vegas also plans a midnight fireworks display, sponsored by the Plaza.

The omicron variant, which was confirmed for the first time in Nevada last week in a case involving a Clark County woman, will play a role in determining the scope of the surge locally. Early evidence indicates this mutant spreads much more quickly than the still-dominant delta variant — as much as 70 times faster by some estimates — which could potentially cause the picture to quickly deteriorate.

It’s also possible that it will not have a drastic impact on all of the county’s COVID-19 metrics. Indications so far suggest omicron doesn’t produce as many serious cases as delta did, so it could drive up new cases and test positivity rate without having much of an impact on hospitalizations and deaths.

