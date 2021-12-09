Strip’s newest resort joining New Year’s Eve party

The world-famous New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the Las Vegas Strip, sidelined last year by COVID-10 restrictions, is planned for 2022 with details coming Dec. 16.

Resorts World Las Vegas will join the list of Strip properties that will have fireworks launched from their rooftops on New Year’s Eve, according to a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority advisory Thursday.

Details of the America’s Party Las Vegas New Year 2022 fireworks show will be announced Dec. 16 at the Fashion Show mall.

Representatives of the LVCVA, Las Vegas Events, Fireworks by Grucci and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman are expected to provide information on the display, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas had a fireworks display last year and will have another this year.

At the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, fireworks will be launched from the MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, the Strat and Resorts World, which opened its doors in June.

Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson, LVCVA Vice President of Marketing Fletch Brunelle and Scott Cooper, director of business development for Fireworks by Grucci, will join Goodman in next week’s announcement.

The fireworks display, one of the largest annual New Year’s celebrations in the world, has been a longtime tradition on the Strip.

