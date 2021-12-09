53°F
Strip’s newest resort joining New Year’s Eve party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2021 - 10:48 am
 
Updated December 9, 2021 - 2:49 pm
Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening fireworks show from Maggiano's Little Italy at the Fashion Show Mall on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Resorts World Las Vegas will join the list of Strip properties that will have fireworks launched from their rooftops on New Year’s Eve, according to a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority advisory Thursday.

Details of the America’s Party Las Vegas New Year 2022 fireworks show will be announced Dec. 16 at the Fashion Show mall.

Representatives of the LVCVA, Las Vegas Events, Fireworks by Grucci and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman are expected to provide information on the display, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas had a fireworks display last year and will have another this year.

At the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, fireworks will be launched from the MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, the Strat and Resorts World, which opened its doors in June.

Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson, LVCVA Vice President of Marketing Fletch Brunelle and Scott Cooper, director of business development for Fireworks by Grucci, will join Goodman in next week’s announcement.

The fireworks display, one of the largest annual New Year’s celebrations in the world, has been a longtime tradition on the Strip.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

