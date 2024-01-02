60°F
Crime

Las Vegas police announce DUI arrest numbers for New Year’s Eve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 1:43 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2024 - 2:22 pm
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las ...
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was kept busy with drivers suspected of impairment on New Year’s Eve.

LVMPD says its Traffic Bureau conducted “enhanced DUI enforcement” across the valley on Dec. 31.

As part of the “DUI Blitz,” officers made almost three dozen arrests, according to stats released by the department on Tuesday.

Las Vegas police said 181 citations were issued and 33 DUI arrests were made. In addition, three firearms were also recovered, LVMPD noted.

