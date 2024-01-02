Las Vegas police announce DUI arrest numbers for New Year’s Eve

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was kept busy with drivers suspected of impairment on New Year’s Eve.

Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

LVMPD says its Traffic Bureau conducted “enhanced DUI enforcement” across the valley on Dec. 31.

As part of the “DUI Blitz,” officers made almost three dozen arrests, according to stats released by the department on Tuesday.

Our @LVMPD_Traffic Bureau conducted enhanced DUI enforcement on New Year's Eve and made almost three dozen arrests across the valley. The message is simple: Do not drive impaired. There are no excuses. pic.twitter.com/tLLNeua9CS — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 2, 2024

Las Vegas police said 181 citations were issued and 33 DUI arrests were made. In addition, three firearms were also recovered, LVMPD noted.