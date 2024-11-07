Man faces murder charge after woman’s body found in freezer

Convicted killer of RJ reporter sent to prison northwest of Las Vegas

Metropolitan police investigate a suspicious death in the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road on Nov. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in a freezer on Wednesday, Las Vegas police said.

Daniel Roush was arrested and booked in at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road, which is near Cabana and Vegas Valley drives, Metro Homicide Section Lt. Jason Johansson said during a news conference Wednesday night. A person called in reported that a 68-year-old woman known to walk her dog in the neighborhood regularly had not been seen since late October.

