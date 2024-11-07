62°F
Homicides

Man faces murder charge after woman’s body found in freezer

Metropolitan police investigate a suspicious death in the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road on No ...
Metropolitan police investigate a suspicious death in the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road on Nov. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan police investigate a suspicious death in the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road on Nov. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan police investigate a suspicious death in the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road on Nov. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan police investigate a suspicious death in the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road on Nov. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan police investigate a suspicious death in the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road on Nov. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan police investigate a suspicious death in the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road on Nov. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2024 - 2:15 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2024 - 2:26 pm

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in a freezer on Wednesday, Las Vegas police said.

Daniel Roush was arrested and booked in at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road, which is near Cabana and Vegas Valley drives, Metro Homicide Section Lt. Jason Johansson said during a news conference Wednesday night. A person called in reported that a 68-year-old woman known to walk her dog in the neighborhood regularly had not been seen since late October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

