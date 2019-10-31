49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Tourism

Nonstop service between Las Vegas and Paris kicks off

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2019 - 6:10 pm
 

Travelers now have the option to fly nonstop between Sin City and the City of Love.

The direct service between Las Vegas and Paris offered by Level Airlines — International Airlines Group’s long haul, low-cost service — launched Wednesday with the initial flight from Paris Orly Airport landing at McCarran International Airport to a water arch ceremony.

“We’re delighted to add Las Vegas to our Level network, offering nonstop flights to Paris,” said Vincent Holder, Level CEO. Customers will be able to fly to other parts of Europe through connecting flights from Paris Orly Airport, with our airline partner Vueling.”

The twice weekly flights are carried out on an Airbus A330-200 aircraft, which fits 293 economy and 21 premium economy seats. The service will run on Wednesdays and Sundays, with a limited number of introductory fares available for as low as $99.

Level’s service marks the second time nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Paris have been offered, as XL Airways offered seasonal nonstop service from 2010-2014.

The addition of Level and its Paris service will benefit passengers in both the U.S. and Europe, said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of the Department of Aviation.

“Travelers will enjoy the convenience that comes with nonstop service and we know the strength of the Las Vegas brand will appeal to French travelers just as much as the chance to fly directly to Paris will thrill our local residents,” Vassiliadis said.

Those flying in the premium cabin receive checked baggage, a free cabin bag, meals, seat selection, and choices from the latest movie releases.

Economy class travelers can choose their own amenities from a menu of choices. A variety of on-board entertainment will be available for all passengers including high speed internet with prices starting at $10.

With Las Vegas landing new international service several times throughout the year — including Sunday’s maiden nonstop flight from Eurowings from Frankfurt, Germany, to Las Vegas — the city and its tourism and travel leaders are doing so with a concentrated effort, said Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill.

“This new route provides additional access and travel flexibility for our visitors from France and beyond,” Hill said. “Expanding air service is a long term process and we celebrate this important milestone with Level, McCarran International Airport and with our resort and allied partners.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Rose Parkway Construction - Video
St. Rose Parkway continues to have construction along the six-and-a-half mile road. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Eli Segall go over the construction projects that are coming to Henderson.
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
THE LATEST
Andrew St. Pierre of Autel Robotics demos the Evo camera drone during the third annual Commerci ...
Commercial drone expo returns to Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Commercial UAV Expo Americas opens a three-day run in Las Vegas starting Monday at the Westgate. The event focuses on commercial UAS integration and operation.

The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) board of directors on Wedne ...
Virgin Trains project gets approval for $3.25B in bonds
By / RJ

The proposed high speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California continues its track toward becoming a reality as the Golden State has approved a $3.25 billion bond request to go toward the $4.8 billion project.