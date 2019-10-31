Nonstop service between Las Vegas and Paris kicks off

The twice weekly flights are carried out on an Airbus A330-200 aircraft which fits 293 economy and 21 premium economy seats.

Level's first non-stop transatlantic flight between Paris and Las Vegas taxis to its gate at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Level's first non-stop transatlantic service between Paris and Las Vegas taxis through a ceremonial water arch after landing at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Level's first non-stop transatlantic flight between Paris and Las Vegas taxis to its gate at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An airline worker inspects the engine of Level's first non-stop transatlantic service between Paris and Las Vegas after the aircraft landed at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Airline workers inspect Level's first non-stop transatlantic service between Paris and Las Vegas after the aircraft landed at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Travelers now have the option to fly nonstop between Sin City and the City of Love.

The direct service between Las Vegas and Paris offered by Level Airlines — International Airlines Group’s long haul, low-cost service — launched Wednesday with the initial flight from Paris Orly Airport landing at McCarran International Airport to a water arch ceremony.

“We’re delighted to add Las Vegas to our Level network, offering nonstop flights to Paris,” said Vincent Holder, Level CEO. Customers will be able to fly to other parts of Europe through connecting flights from Paris Orly Airport, with our airline partner Vueling.”

The twice weekly flights are carried out on an Airbus A330-200 aircraft, which fits 293 economy and 21 premium economy seats. The service will run on Wednesdays and Sundays, with a limited number of introductory fares available for as low as $99.

Level’s service marks the second time nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Paris have been offered, as XL Airways offered seasonal nonstop service from 2010-2014.

The addition of Level and its Paris service will benefit passengers in both the U.S. and Europe, said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of the Department of Aviation.

“Travelers will enjoy the convenience that comes with nonstop service and we know the strength of the Las Vegas brand will appeal to French travelers just as much as the chance to fly directly to Paris will thrill our local residents,” Vassiliadis said.

Those flying in the premium cabin receive checked baggage, a free cabin bag, meals, seat selection, and choices from the latest movie releases.

Economy class travelers can choose their own amenities from a menu of choices. A variety of on-board entertainment will be available for all passengers including high speed internet with prices starting at $10.

With Las Vegas landing new international service several times throughout the year — including Sunday’s maiden nonstop flight from Eurowings from Frankfurt, Germany, to Las Vegas — the city and its tourism and travel leaders are doing so with a concentrated effort, said Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill.

“This new route provides additional access and travel flexibility for our visitors from France and beyond,” Hill said. “Expanding air service is a long term process and we celebrate this important milestone with Level, McCarran International Airport and with our resort and allied partners.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.