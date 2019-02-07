Pop-up marriage license office returning to Las Vegas airport

Paula Cooks, a supervisor, decorates a wedding license office at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. The Clark County Clerk’s Office will have the office open again this year, Feb. 13-16. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

For couples quickly seeking a marriage license in time for Valentine’s Day, Clark County believes it has a solution: A pop-up office at McCarran International Airport.

The temporary marriage license office, in its second year, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, located in the baggage claim area in Terminal 1.

The office will only issue marriage licenses and accept credit card payments.

“This is always one of our busiest times of the year,” County Clerk Lynn Goya said, “and the pop-up office makes it very easy for couples flying here to pick up a marriage license.”

Couples may also obtain a license at the Marriage License Bureau’s main office downtown at 201 E. Clark St.

Clark County encourages filling out marriage license pre-applications that can be found at ClarkCountyNV.gov. For more information, call the bureau at 702-671-0600.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.