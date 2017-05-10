ad-fullscreen
Tourism

Rally to celebrate Las Vegas tourism draws crowd — PHOTOS

May 9, 2017 - 5:55 pm
 

A crowd turned out Tuesday at Fashion Show mall for the Las Vegas and Convention and Visitors Authority’s annual rally to celebrate tourism.

In conjunction with the rally, convention officials cited the impact of travel and tourism in Southern Nevada where Las Vegas welcomed a record 42.9 million visitors in 2016, including 6.3 million meetings and convention delegates. Officials said the result was an estimated $60 billion in local economic impact.

They also said travel and tourism industry supported more than 407,000 jobs in Southern Nevada and generated $16.9 billion in local wages and salaries.

