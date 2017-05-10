Rally to celebrate Las Vegas tourism draws crowd — PHOTOS

Lily Chu of Las Vegas, left, takes a photo with former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and Viva Las Vegas showgirls during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Viva Las Vegas showgirls perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The cast of BAZ Star Crossed Love perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The cast of BAZ Star Crossed Love perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Viva Las Vegas showgirls perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Terri MacTaggart receives a prize from former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, not pictured, during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Viva Las Vegas showgirls perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The Australian Bee Gees perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman hands out prizes to the crowd with the help of a few Viva Las Vegas Showgirls during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Vox Vegas performs during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The cast of BAZ Star Crossed Love perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The Australian Bee Gees perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The cast of BAZ Star Crossed Love perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Vox Vegas performs during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Viva Las Vegas showgirls perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

A crowd turned out Tuesday at Fashion Show mall for the Las Vegas and Convention and Visitors Authority’s annual rally to celebrate tourism.

In conjunction with the rally, convention officials cited the impact of travel and tourism in Southern Nevada where Las Vegas welcomed a record 42.9 million visitors in 2016, including 6.3 million meetings and convention delegates. Officials said the result was an estimated $60 billion in local economic impact.

They also said travel and tourism industry supported more than 407,000 jobs in Southern Nevada and generated $16.9 billion in local wages and salaries.