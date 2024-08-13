‘Really significant’: LVCVA’s Convention Center renovation marks milestone

At a topping-off ceremony, construction crews hoisted the last large iron beam into place at the highest point of the $600 million project.

Mini-golf venue at Strip resort now has an opening date

Downtown Las Vegas adds more to calendar with music festival during F1

Workers continue the exterior construction as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority the $600 million renovation of the North and Central Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Workers prepare to remove the cables after securing the beam into place as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority holds a topping-off ceremony for the Phase 3 renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Workers secure the beam into place as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority holds a topping-off ceremony for its $600 million renovation of the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A worker guides the beam into place as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority holds a topping-off ceremony for its $600 million renovation of the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A worker up top awaits the arrival of the beam as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority holds a topping-off ceremony for its $600 million renovation of the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill signs the beam during a topping-off ceremony for the Phase 3 renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Workers pose for a group photo as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority holds a topping-off ceremony for the Phase 3 renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill speaks during a topping-off ceremony for the Phase 3 renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Workers secure the beam into place as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority holds a topping-off ceremony for the Phase 3 renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Workers sign the beam as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority holds a topping-off ceremony for the Phase 3 renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The final beam is raised as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority holds a topping-off ceremony for its $600 million Phase 3 renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The effort to upgrade the city’s public convention center that began 20 years ago reached a construction milestone Tuesday when crews hoisted a white iron beam signed by workers and dignitaries to the highest point of the site.

The $600 million Phase 3 renovation project for the Las Vegas Convention Center won’t be completed until next year, but the shape of the facade is similar to the design of the Convention Center’s West Hall project and features an arc over the new lobby.

“It’s really significant for Las Vegas and for our customers,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. “This city, this organization, has been working for 20 years to make this happen. Being here today is a testament to the importance of the meeting and convention industry to Las Vegas, the diligence of the board and this community over the years to make it happen. We’re excited. It’s a milestone for our city.”

The LVCVA board first discussed expanding and renovating the Convention Center in the early 2000s. As the board was preparing for construction, the Great Recession took hold and the project was postponed.

As the community recovered, efforts to restart the projects resumed only to be delayed again by the coronavirus pandemic.

In January 2021, the nearly $1 billion West Hall was completed and became a template for the redesign of what LVCVA officials refer to as “the legacy campus.”

Hill said the West Hall has become one of the most successful convention assets in the city, and while the pandemic paused the renovation, it’s closing in on being half completed.

In January, construction was completed on the South Hall’s east entrance, a new board meeting room and the LVCVA’s executive offices. By the fall, the renovated North Hall will be complete in time for the arrival of MINExpo, a major conference that brings massive mining equipment and machines to the exhibition floor.

Another West Hall characteristic has been added to the North Hall facade: an extension of the exterior glass providing a brighter interior.

Still under construction in the renovation project:

— An expansive grand lobby between the North and Central halls, featuring four large digital displays for customer branding and digital wayfinding.

— An expansion of the North Hall concourse between the North and West halls, featuring new glass walls to allow for natural light and views of the Strip and outdoor exhibit spaces.

— A transformation of the existing Central Hall grand lobby to include new carpet, lighting and digital displays.

— Renovated exhibition space in the Central Hall with new lighting, enhanced entrances and signage.

— Enhancements to outdoor exhibit space in the Silver Lot, which will feature improved technology, lighting and dedicated loading areas for rideshare and shuttle buses.

The construction partners for the project are a AECOM Hunt-Penta joint venture, Miller & Ham Project Development and Klai Juba Wald Architecture + Interiors.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.