Reid Airport hits another passenger record

Harry Reid International Airport reported a record number of passengers for the second straight month in July, the Clark County Department of Aviation said Wednesday.

The airport serving Las Vegas reported 4.86 million passengers for the month, a 17.2 percent increase over July 2021. The total beat the previous record of 4.69 million passengers reported in June.

The record was no surprise as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has said airline passenger capacity has been on a steady climb with domestic air carriers adding flights and larger planes and international arrivals steadily increasing after being grounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

