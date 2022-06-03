Reid International ranks 3rd among least expensive airfares

A FinanceBuzz analysis found that Reid International Airport in Las Vegas had the third-lowest fares among 45 of the nation’s busiest airports — but that’s down from No. 1.

McCarran International Airport is officially renamed Harry Reid International Airport during a ceremony at the Las Vegas airport Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A FinanceBuzz study shows the average domestic airline ticket price to and from Harry Reid International Airport is the third lowest among 45 major airports in the United States.

It was the first time since 2018 that Reid, formerly known as McCarran International Airport, did not have the lowest ticket prices.

The FinanceBuzz study showed that the national airfare cost rose by 0.3 percent from 2020 to 2021. Adjusted for inflation, it was the first time since 2014 that the average airfare cost has increased year over year.

The study showed that Reid fares rose an average $37.58 per ticket to $247.53. Lower fares were reported to and from Orlando International Airport ($241.01) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ($233.36).

Only one airport — fourth-ranked Miami International — had lower fares this year than last, down $2.06 to $263.76.

No. 5 on the list was Tampa International Airport, $270.88.

The five most expensive airports from which to travel, according to the study, were Dulles International Airport in suburban Washington D.C. ($408.08), San Francisco International ($400.66), Detroit Metro Airport ($366.33), Portland International Airport in Oregon ($364.40) and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City ($360.94).

The five airports that dropped the most since last year’s rankings were San Diego International (down 17 spots to No. 38), Portland (down 16 to No. 42), Seattle-Tacoma International (down 11 to No. 35), Indianapolis International (down 10 to No. 33) and Boston Logan International (No. 36) and Los Angeles International (No. 37), both down by nine.

The biggest climbers among the 45 were Ronald Reagan Washington National (up 15 to No. 24), Lambert-St. Louis International (up 13 to No. 20), Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (up 12 to No. 29) and Atlanta International (No. 23), Newark Liberty International in New Jersey (No. 25) and Dallas-Fort Worth International (No. 31), each up nine.

The five highest price increases were at No. 42 Portland ($75.56), No. 38 San Diego ($69.75), No. 44 San Francisco ($62.55), No. 35 Seattle-Tacoma ($59.51) and No. 37 Los Angeles ($58.84), according to the study.

