Richard Branson, Virgin to partner with XpressWest high-speed rail

Brightline, the company that in September announced plans to acquire the rights to develop the XpressWest high-speed rail route, will partner with Richard Branson and the Virgin Group.

An exterior shot of a Brightline high-speed rail line. (Brightline)

Brightline, the company that in September announced plans to acquire the rights to develop the XpressWest high-speed rail route, will partner with Richard Branson and the Virgin Group.

Brightline officials said Friday the company would leverage the Virgin brand and marketing expertise for existing and future developments, establishing “Virgin Trains USA.” Brightline will rename itself Virgin Trains USA this month and transition to Virgin Trains USA branding in 2019.

The company operates an intercity train line between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is in the process of expanding it to Orlando.

In September, the company said it acquired XpressWest and would work to begin building a rail line between Las Vegas and Victorville, California. Financial terms of that deal were not announced, but XpressWest, which has been working on the 185-mile project since 2005 expected it to cost around $7 billion.

As part of the strategic partnership, an affiliate of Virgin Group has agreed to make a minority investment in Brightline. Funds managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC will retain majority ownership of Brightline and the company’s current management team will oversee daily operations, engineering, business development and strategy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.