Tourism

Florida firm acquires company planning Las Vegas to LA rail line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2018 - 8:25 am
 

XpressWest, the high-speed rail proposal to link Las Vegas with Los Angeles via Victorville, California, has been acquired by a company that provides rail service in Florida.

Brightline, a privately owned and operated intercity passenger rail system serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, on Tuesday announced plans to take over the rights to XpressWest’s 185-mile federally approved rail corridor along Interstate 15. Brightline indicated it would begin building the $7 billion rail line next year with completion of a link between Victorville and Las Vegas by 2022.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The company has not explained the financing of the California-Nevada project, but Brightline appears well positioned to fund it.

Edens’ Fortress involved

Brightline is acquiring XpressWest from the Marnell Companies and appears to be following the strategy the company had when it began developing the train project in 2005 as DesertXpress.

Under the plan developed by Marnell Companies, a dual-track line free of grade crossings would be built between Las Vegas and Victorville. The company then planned to build a 60-mile link west between Victorville and Palmdale, California, where the line would meet with Southern California’s Metrolink commuter rail lines and the California High Speed Rail line that is under construction.

Eventually, the plan is to provide nonstop rail service between Las Vegas and downtown Los Angeles’ Union Station.

Brightline is backed by Wes Edens, co-founder and co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group, a New York-based private equity investment management firm acquired for $3.3 billion in late 2017 by SoftBank Group Corp.

Fortress bought the parent company of the Florida East Coast Railway for $3.5 billion in 2007 and has capitalized on real-estate transactions around areas where train stations are being built in South Florida.

The company has financed mixed-use projects at four station hubs totalling 4 million square feet in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.

Tina Quigley, general manager of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and a member of the Nevada High-Speed Rail Authority, said she is enthusiastic with the news about Brightline.

‘Absolutely huge’

“This is absolutely huge,” Quigley said by telephone.

“From the RTC’s perspective, any alternative mode of transportation we can offer is great for tourism and economic development,” she said.

Quigley said she had heard months ago that XpressWest was in talks with Brightline, but was surprised at how quickly the deal came together.

A spokesman for Brightline said Edens first met Marnell in 2011, building the relationship over time.

In a release issued Tuesday, Brightline indicated it would acquire 38 acres adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip to build an intermodal transportation station with access for taxis, buses, shuttles, and limousines. The company did not disclose the location of the planned station.

In a release from Brightline, Gov. Brian Sandoval said the company “will bring significant economic and environmental benefits to our state and support increased tourism.”

Approvals already completed

XpressWest secured several federal and local government approvals needed to build the project.

Representatives of Brightline have indicated they expect they could complete the project for less than the projected $7 billion estimated thanks to their prior experience and existing relationships with suppliers, including Sacramento, California-based Siemens USA for track and train sets.

XpressWest completed most of the legwork for permits to build across multiple government jurisdictions in California and Nevada between 2005 and 2016. Financing was always a sticking point for the company that tried to get a federal loan through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan program. Those efforts were thwarted by Republican congressional leaders Rep. Paul Ryan and former Sen. Jeff Sessions who said they were uncomfortable with the size of the loan and XpressWest’s ability to pay it back.

The company once had a joint-venture agreement with China Railway International to assist with financing, but cut ties with the company in 2016, stating that it failed to meet several performance deadlines.

Bucks’ co-owner

Edens, who formed the League of Legends FlyQuest team, also is co-owner of the National Basketball Association Milwaukee Bucks. When he and a partner acquired the team in 2014, he promised to keep the team in Wisconsin and build a new arena for it. The team’s 17,500-seat Fiserv Forum opened last month and was built by Mortenson Construction, the same company building the Las Vegas stadium for the Oakland Raiders.

In public appearances, Edens frequently said he was anxious to build rail systems between markets “too far to drive but too short to drive.” He talked about the prospect of building between Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, and between Dallas and Houston, but didn’t show an interest in XpressWest.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Business
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear.
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones.
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety.
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15.
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting.
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts' first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino.
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24.
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children.
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there's venture money in Southern Nevada, "but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different." According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion.
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night.
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas.
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18.
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway.
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel.
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada.
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults.
President Trump's tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Nevada Film Office Connects Businesses To Producers
The director of the Nevada Film Office discusses its revamped locations database and how it will affect local businesses.
