Room rates for Super Bowl may be higher than they were for F1

When does a Motel 6 room cost more than an MGM Grand room? When it’s Super Bowl week. Fans in town for Super Bowl 58 will pay an average $444 a night.

An advertising wrap for Pepsi is seen on the Delano Las Vegas near Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An advertising wrap for Pepsi is seen on the Delano Las Vegas near Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hotel room rates for Super Bowl 58 next month may go higher than they were for November’s Formula One race.

A survey of rates from 138 Las Vegas hotels conducted by the Review-Journal Thursday indicates that visitors during the weekend leading up to the Feb. 11 National Football League championship game will average $443.84 a night before taxes and fees.

The average on the Strip is a mind-boggling $856.19 a night at 36 properties.

“Each property has a history of Super Bowl demand so they are better prepared to make pricing decisions than they had been for F1,” said Amanda Belarmino, an assistant professor at UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

The Review-Journal surveyed rooms as listed on Hotels.com for a Friday and Saturday night stay before the Sunday game. Some resorts have already sold out and others require two- and three-night stays to accept a booking.

Proximity matters

A hotel’s proximity to Allegiant Stadium where the game will be played appears to be a factor in the total cost.

For example, a Motel 6 near the stadium, at 5085 S. Dean Martin Drive, is asking $509 a night. By comparison, rooms at MGM Grand are going for $500 a night.

The closest casino resort to Allegiant Stadium, the 3,209-room Mandalay Bay, is selling for $1,100 a night while the attached non-gaming Delano property with 1,117 suites, is going for $1,478 a night.

Mandalay Bay’s convention center also is the location for the Super Bowl Experience, a collection of activities and displays related to the Super Bowl.

Mandalay Bay and Delano are among 10 properties whose rates exceed $1,000 a night. The locations where guests will pay the most: Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, both with a base price of $2,500 a night. With taxes and fees, the price per night at Wynn and Encore is $2,880 a night.

Other properties that eclipsed the $1,000 level are Caesars Palace, the host hotel for the NFL, $2,499 a night; MGM Grand’s Signature Suites, $1,900; the balcony suites at MGM Grand Signature, $1,170; Aria, $1,149; brand-new Fontainebleau, $1,120; and Hilton Grand Vacations Club Flamingo, $1,099.

Two other resorts barely missed the $1,000 threshold — The Venetian and Palazzo, which offered rooms for $999 a night.

Rates at off-Strip properties and downtown Las Vegas are a bargain compared with Strip rates.

Cheapest rooms out of town

The survey showed that prices at 13 downtown properties average $280.77 a night while 89 off-Strip motels and hotels 0ffer an average price of $300.87 a night. Off-Strip properties include some out-of-town availabilities in Boulder City, Primm, Pahrump and at Mount Charleston.

There aren’t any motel or hotel rooms under $100 available in the Las Vegas Valley. The least expensive accommodations available are at Buffalo Bill’s on the California-Nevada border at Primm, $62 a night, at the Saddle West Hotel and Casino and RV Park in Pahrump, $89 a night, and at the Pahrump Nugget, $94 a night.

The least expensive availability downtown is at the Oasis at Gold Spike, $219 a night.

Comparatively, room rates for the Super Bowl appear to be higher than they were for the F1 race, the National Finals Rodeo, the New Year’s Eve celebration and CES.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which monthly publishes room rate averages, said November’s average rate was $249.31, the highest monthly rate in history.

The Review-Journal did not survey all hotel rooms on Hotels.com rates specifically for F1.

The average price of a Strip room, according to a survey of 47 resorts on hotels.com, was about $593, not including taxes and resort fees.

But the newspaper surveyed for the National Finals Rodeo ($399.65 a night on average), New Year’s Eve ($261.76) and CES ($266.81).

Las Vegas has never hosted a Super Bowl, but the LVCVA reported last March that the February 2023 average daily room rate was $176.64 a night, with the Strip averaging rates of $188.18 a night.

Gaming measure of success

Belarmino said she believes the true measure of success for Las Vegas as a Super Bowl host will be in the gaming win numbers since the city traditionally draws a big crowd for the game, even if it’s being played elsewhere.

“Increased room rates also indicates to me that there is increased demand from casino players,” Belarmino said. “If a casino-hotel has more players staying at their hotel, they have less rooms they need to sell online and can sell them at higher prices. Super Bowl historically generates high demand for the host city, and many Americans have attending a Super Bowl on their bucket lists. Las Vegas is always busy for Super Bowl, so I think the true metric of success will be the gaming win for that weekend rather than the average daily rate.”

Officials won’t know what that amount is until late March when the Nevada Gaming Control Board produces February’s gaming win numbers.

Analysts already are anticipating February gaming numbers will be higher than in 2023 because it’s leap year and gamblers will have an extra day to play table games and slots than they normally have most Februaries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.