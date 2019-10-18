RTC CEO Quigley to join Virgin Trains team next month

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada CEO Tina Quigley will join the Virgin Trains USA team next month after she retires from her long-standing post with the commission.

Tina Quigley, general manager of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at her office, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada CEO Tina Quigley will join the Virgin Trains USA team next month after she retires from her long-standing post with the commission.

Quigley, 52, will retire after 14 years with the RTC effective Nov. 14, to join Virgin Trains as vice president of business strategy.

“I am excited to join the VTUSA team in bringing this important project to our region,” Quigley said. “As Southern Nevadans we are well aware of the gridlock and congestion along the Interstate 15 corridor. A high speed rail alternative will provide an eco-friendly way to relieve congestion and improve our visitors experience. Mobility is priority number one for the growth of any region’s economy.”

Virgin Trains announced Tuesday it plans to build a proposed Las Vegas train station on Las Vegas Boulevard between Blue Diamond and Warm Springs roads.

Design work for the rail plan are nearly 30 percent complete and a construction crew has been hired for the project, according to Virgin Trains.

Virgin is seeking $800 million in tax exempt, private activity bonds to issue $2.4 billion in debt, or half the amount the company needs to finance the trains and the 185 miles of dual tracks along I-15. That amount includes $600 million from California and $200 million from Nevada.

After the first $300 million was approved in California last month, Virgin will look for approval of the first $100 million in Nevada at a meeting next month with Nevada Department of Business and Industry.

Sarah Watterson, president and chief development officer of Virgin Trains, who will head the Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail project, said the company is excited to bring in someone with Quigley’s experience and knowledge of the transportation landscape in the region.

“For us it’s about identifying end-to-end mobility solutions for our customers long before we launch operations,” Watterson said.“Tina is so well-versed in transportation and will be a tremendous asset helping us to deliver seamless destination logistics for future guests. We’re excited to bring Tina on board as we continue to expand our footprint in Nevada.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.