‘Sidelines’ to take center stage in new Vegas tourism ads

Behind the scenes shot at Allegiant Stadium of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors latest commercial shoot, "Sidelines," part of their "Greatest Arena on Earth" ad campaign. (Courtesy LVCVA.)

Behind the scenes shot at UFC headquarters of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors latest commercial shoot, "Sidelines," part of their "Greatest Arena on Earth" ad campaign. (Courtesy LVCVA.)

With an influx of sports options into Las Vegas, tourism officials look to capitalize on that in an attempt to bring more visitors to the area.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is embarking on the next phase of its “Greatest Arena on Earth” ad campaign focusing not only on major sporting events such as the Raiders and UFC, but other amenities Southern Nevada has to offer.

“Sidelines,” an upcoming ad concept created by R&R Partners on behalf of the LVCVA, will focus on the area’s professional arenas, dining options and high-end clubs. The spot aims to prove that the destination offers unmatched sports and entertainment experiences.

“We know that sports is a powerful draw for visitors to Las Vegas and our research clearly shows fans are drawn to the unique experience of seeing their home teams play here,” Kate Wik, LVCVA spokeswoman said. “We hope this ad will draw a new audience who will see firsthand that no spectator is on the sidelines in Vegas.”

The drawing power was seen firsthand on Sept. 26 when the Southern Nevada area saw over 125,000 fans take in live sports between four events: the Raiders-Miami Dolphins game at Allegiant Stadium; the South Point 400 NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway; the Golden Knights’ preseason opener at T-Mobile Arena; and the Las Vegas Aviators’ game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The “Sidelines” ad is part of a larger sports campaign featuring multiple ad and integrated media placements with Jimmy Kimmel Live, iHeartRadio, Turner Sports, theScore, Univision and more. The ad will begin to air later this year or early next year on TV networks including FOX, ESPN and NBC/NBC Sports.

The campaign will also promote Las Vegas sporting events.

Seventy-three percent of U.S. sports fans said live sports in Las Vegas adds a new dimension to visiting the area, according to a targeted sports travel research survey conducted in August by Heart+Mind Strategies on behalf of the LVCVA. Additionally, 56 percent of those surveyed said live sports in Las Vegas is a reason to plan an additional visit and/or extend a trip to the destination.

“Only Vegas can tell a story where the excitement, energy and unexpected moments don’t just happen on the field, and don’t end when the clock runs out,” said Billy Vassiliadis, CEO of R&R Partners. “With this campaign we are immersing the viewer in the experience of sports that they can only get in the ‘Greatest Arena on Earth.’”

