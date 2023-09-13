Silverton leans into ‘cowboy glam’ in 300-room hotel remodel

A newly remodeled boutique hotel wants to make guests feel like they’re in resort towns in Idaho or Colorado when it opens to the public in early October.

A newly remodeled boutique hotel at the Silverton resort-casino wants to make guests feel like they’re in resort towns in Idaho or Colorado when it opens to the public in early October.

The property, located south of the Strip on Blue Diamond Road, remodeled 300 hotel rooms that have been closed since August 2022 with three different design styles that lean into a “cowboy glam” look. The resort is taking reservations beginning Oct. 2.

Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer said the renovations were “a long-time coming.” The property caters to about 70 percent locals and 30 percent non-locals, many of whom come to the property to visit the co-located Bass Pro Shops.

The rooms were done in three different styles: cowboy kitsch, rustic modern and refined lodge. In keeping with lodge and western luxury themes, the decor and furniture are often made of organic materials like leather and reclaimed wood.

“If you come over the course of two or three times, you could be in a different room or suite design each time,” Cavileer said. “It’s not just a pro forma room after room.”

The remodeled rooms also take after Silverton’s sister property, the Hotel Drover. That Fort Worth, Texas, property opened in 2021 in the city’s historic stockyards.

About $10 million of the roughly $50 million project is being used for a makeover of the resort pool. The new deck will have additional chandelier-lit cabanas, a restaurant and bar, fire pits, and a 24-foot outdoor TV inspired by Circa’s Stadium Swim. The pool project is expected to come online in March for spring break travelers.

Cavileer said he hopes the renovations will draw in high-quality guests from neighboring states like California, Arizona and Utah that are looking for a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere away from the Strip but with the expected Vegas amenities.

