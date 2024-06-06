98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Southwest adding flights to Las Vegas for 4 Raiders’ games

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines on Thursday, June 6, 2024, announced 42 new flights before and ...
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines on Thursday, June 6, 2024, announced 42 new flights before and after 21 games during the 2024 season, including four into Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
More Stories
Massive hotel-casinos along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/ ...
How much growth is left in the Vegas gaming market?
2 Nevada casinos plan renovations
South Strip property unveils $100M convention center renovation — PHOTOS
Want to see your team face the Raiders in LV? This airline has a deal for you
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 10:04 am
 

The busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport is ripping a page out of the Allegiant Air playbook by adding new flights centered around NFL games.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines on Thursday announced 42 new flights before and after 21 games during the 2024 season, including four into Las Vegas.

New flights to and from Las Vegas are scheduled on days before and after the Raiders’ Sept. 29 game at Allegiant Stadium against the Cleveland Browns; the team’s Oct. 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers; the Oct. 27 game against the Kansas City Chiefs; and the Dec. 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Earlier this week, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air announced additional flights to Las Vegas for the Browns and Chiefs games.

In May, Southwest announced a pair of additional round-trip flights between New Orleans and Las Vegas catering to fans of Louisiana State University to watch the second-ever Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sept. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in which LSU will play the University of Southern California.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Want to see your team face the Raiders in LV? This airline has a deal for you
recommend 2
3 things to know about Raiders’ schedule release: Reunion on tap
recommend 3
Visiting DC from Vegas? Southwest wants to take you closer to the sights
recommend 4
Irish air carrier to begin flights to Las Vegas
recommend 5
Allegiant reports rare loss in 1st quarter
recommend 6
International arrivals boost passenger counts at Las Vegas airport