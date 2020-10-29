75°F
Tourism

Southwest to launch Vegas to Colorado Springs service in March

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 5:29 pm
 

Southwest Airlines will launch new nonstop service between Las Vegas and Colorado Springs in the spring.

McCarran International Airport’s busiest carrier will begin twice-daily service March 11 between Las Vegas and Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, Southwest announced Wednesday.

The new route was announced along with service between Colorado Springs and Denver, Phoenix, Dallas and Chicago. Along with the Colorado Springs announcement, Southwest also announced that its initial flight service out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport begins in February.

“We’re growing the reach of Southwest as we add more destinations across the United States while bringing our warm hospitality and iconic customer service to more people than ever before,” Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines chief commercial officer and executive vice president, said in a statement. “These additional investments in Chicago and Colorado provide even more convenience for our current customers while also making it more convenient for new travelers to choose Southwest as we begin service from their preferred airport.”

To mark the new routes, Southwest is offering limited-time low fares, with prices for flights between Las Vegas and Colorado Springs beginning at $59 one way.

The addition of Southwest to Colorado Springs’ airport has been a long time coming and is one of the most requested service additions by residents, according to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Airlines to our community and look forward to the positive economic and cultural impact it will have,” Suthers said in a statement released by the city.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

